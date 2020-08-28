Youth development agency's board appointments hit snags

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise is taking advice on the process followed by parliamentary committees that were selecting candidates for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board.

Modise has revealed that both the process followed and its outcome are being challenged legally, and she has to satisfy herself that proper processes were followed.

This comes three weeks after the National Assembly's portfolio committee on women, youth and persons with disabilities and the National Council of Provinces' select committee on health and social services jointly recommended names of seven youths to serve on the agency's board.

The names have to be adopted by the sitting of the two houses before they are referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointment. The president is the appointing authority.