The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) stands on the brink of mass strike action by employees affiliated to the National Health and Allied Workers Union.

This after allegations that management unfairly increased their own salaries and that of their core staff.

In a leaked letter purported to have been sent to the agency’s acting CEO Waseem Carrim‚ the union threatened to embark on rolling mass action if their demands for convening of an urgent bargaining forum‚ among other things‚ was not met.

The union is up in arms after it discovered that some employees at the executive director’s office also allegedly received pay increases‚ while this was not applied across the board.

In a letter to the agency’s employees seen by the publication‚ NYDA board chairman Sifiso Mtsweni refuted the allegations‚ saying that the employees at executive director’s office were on fixed-term contracts and not enjoying other benefits‚ hence their pay increases.

“We also wish to indicate that also due to the nature of the contracts of the executive director’s office‚ these staff members are not unionised and their working conditions include working on weekends and after-hours.