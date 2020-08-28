Court rescind order to award doctorate
The University of Limpopo has been granted a lifeline in its bid not to awardi a doctorate to its former employee who is accused of conspiring with her husband, who was the head of faculty, to gain admission to a study programme she did not qualify for.
In a default judgment delivered in October last year, the Limpopo High Court ordered that Queen Ambe, a former financial administrator at the university, be conferred with a doctorate in commerce (DCom) after the university terminated her enrolment...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.