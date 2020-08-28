Court rescind order to award doctorate

The University of Limpopo has been granted a lifeline in its bid not to awardi a doctorate to its former employee who is accused of conspiring with her husband, who was the head of faculty, to gain admission to a study programme she did not qualify for.



In a default judgment delivered in October last year, the Limpopo High Court ordered that Queen Ambe, a former financial administrator at the university, be conferred with a doctorate in commerce (DCom) after the university terminated her enrolment...