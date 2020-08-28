City of Johannesburg accounts manager bust for soliciting a bribe to reduce utility bill

A sting operation by the Hawks has led to the arrest of an accounts manager at the City of Johannesburg.

The 43-year-old is expected to appear before the Hillbrow magistrate's court on corruption charges on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said it is alleged that the suspect demanded a R10,000 payment from a resident to reduce his utility bill account from R400,000 to R313,000 last month.

The suspect then demanded another R27,000 to reduce the utility bill again to R225,000.