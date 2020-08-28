Fireworks in order as curtain comes down on NFD

As the GladAfrica Championship draws to a close on Sunday, all eyes will be on former top-flight clubs in Swallows, Ajax Cape Town and Jomo Cosmos.



Against third placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madivhandila, Swallows would appear to be heading to a tougher battle at Makhulong in Tembisa. However, TMM have already clinched the playoffs spot, so their hardest fights this season are behind them...