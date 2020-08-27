Arms manufacturer Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

State defence firm Denel is not planning to seek new government equity injections despite a liquidity crunch aggravated by the coronavirus crisis, its interim chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Denel, which makes military equipment for South Africa's armed forces and clients around the world, is one of several troubled state-owned companies in the country that have been kept afloat by government bailouts in recent years.

It has struggled to pay salaries this year amid export restrictions and declining revenue. Last week the government said Denel made a R1.7 billion loss in the 2019/20 financial year.

"At this stage it is not in our plan," Talib Sadik said in an interview, when asked whether Denel would approach the government for further bailouts. "Our view is that we also need to fix our own house, because what we have is a bit of moral hazard happening."

Sadik became interim CEO this month after his predecessor Danie du Toit resigned, without giving reasons.