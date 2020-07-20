South Africa

Denel CEO Danie du Toit will step down next month

By Reuters - 20 July 2020 - 15:30
Denel's chief executive officer Danie du Toit will step down next month.
Image: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

Danie du Toit, the chief executive of South Africa’s struggling state-owned defence firm Denel, will step down from August 15, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Denel — one of several loss-making state companies the government has kept afloat with bailout funding — has struggled to pay employee salaries amid a liquidity crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company did not say why du Toit was resigning, but it said an interim CEO would be appointed shortly.(Reporting by Joe Bavier and Alexander Winning) -Reuters

