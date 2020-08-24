'No PPE, no work': Zweli Mkhize on safety of front-line workers

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has reiterated the call for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers, saying no-one should risk their lives and work without it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed these sentiments after the department’s meeting with six major worker unions at the weekend. Unions raised a variety of issues, from the occupational safety of health-care workers and infrastructure to remuneration issues that have caused great tensions in the workplace.

Five months into the pandemic, the availability of PPE remains a concern.

“It should be clear to all that the primary protection of health workers is a matter on which we will all agree with no exception. Our approach must therefore be to support the simple ethos: no PPE no work.

“We believe that this should motivate management and labour to ensure there is not a situation where someone declines to work. It is unfair to put any worker in such an invidious position,” said spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi.