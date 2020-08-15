South Africa

Covid-19: Gauteng approaches 200,000 cases as 6,286 new infections recorded

By TimesLIVE - 15 August 2020 - 07:45
Gauteng is approaching 200,000 Covid-19 cases.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Gauteng is approaching 200,000 Covid-19 cases, as it accounted for 1,711 of the total new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night that 6,286 new Covid-19 cases had been recorded across SA in the past 24 hours. This means there are now 579,140 confirmed infections countrywide.

He also announced 286 more Covid-19 related deaths, taking the national fatality toll to 11,556. Of the latest deaths, 42 were in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 26 in the North West, 76 in Gauteng, 54 in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 in Mpumalanga, 18 in the Northern Cape and 28 in the Western Cape.

“The recoveries now stand at 461,734 which translates to a recovery rate of 79%," said Mkhize.

The statistics were based on 3,351,111 total tests, of which 35,614 were done in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

The figures show that Gauteng now has 197,531 total infections. This means it will reach 200,000 cases this weekend, or early next week.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second highest number of infections, with 103,744, followed by the Western Cape with 101,579 and the Eastern Cape with 83,372.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng has 2,186 schools affected by Covid-19, while 18 schools are closed

There are 2,186 schools in Gauteng that are affected by Covid-19 cases.
News
1 day ago

Gauteng promises to name every company that scored Covid-19 tenders

Gauteng premier David Makhura has promised to name every company that scored from Covid-19 tenders.
News
1 day ago

