Social distancing working in Gauteng but risks loom with schools opening

“We are ready to understand where the pandemic is going, and the July data contain an important piece of information on how the population reacts to non-pharmaceutical interventions. [Like looking at] what is the level of adherence of the population to social distancing.

“In July the pandemic has strongly slowed down, that is an empirical observation and not theoretical. The population has significantly enhanced adherence to social distancing, we have to take that as a baseline to make predictions,” Mellado said.

He said to revise their strategy, they had devised two perspectives, the optimistic and pessimistic, to keep up with the pandemic's unpredictability.

“The optimistic scenario is that the peak will occur about December and January 2021. The social distancing adherence has flattened the curve by pushing the peak a few months down the road.

“In the pessimistic scenario we have a mild peak which is 20% higher about November, which still is much milder than previous scenarios in earlier updates,” he added.