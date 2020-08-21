South Africa

SA records 195 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, as fatalities rise to 12,618

By TimesLIVE - 21 August 2020 - 06:21
SA's Covid-19 death toll climbed to 12,618 on Thursday, as 195 new fatalities were recorded.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday released the figures, and also revealed that 3,880 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. This bring the country's total number of infections to 599,940.

Of the new deaths, 26 from Eastern Cape, 83 from Gauteng, 36 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from Free State, 12 from Limpopo, and 13 from Western Cape

The figures are based on 3,480,283 total tests, of which 24,612 were in the past 24-hour cycle.

