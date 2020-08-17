Baptism of (coronavirus) fire for young doctor doing community service
Oxygen needed to treat Covid-19 patients remains an issue in Eastern Cape hospitals, so much so that patients sometimes have to be transferred.
This is according to Mendo Msutu, a young doctor doing community service at the Empilisweni District Hospital in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.