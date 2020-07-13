Government did not buckle under taxi industry pressure, says Mkhize

There has been no capitulation by the government under pressure from the taxi industry.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was speaking on Monday in the wake of an announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night that taxis could be fully loaded for short distances.

The minister was responding to a question during a media briefing, in which he was asked whether the government was capitulating because it did not want to be at loggerheads with the taxi industry.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced that taxis undertaking local trips would be permitted to increase their capacity to 100%, while long-distance taxis would not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy.

This was on condition that “new risk-mitigation protocols related to masks, vehicle sanitising and open windows are followed”.