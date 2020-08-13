SuperSport United decide to cash in on Modiba

"He has given us good service and I think on that basis a player like him will be the most sensible in the sense that I already have on the wing positions [Kudakwashe] Mahachi and [Evans] Rusike, and [Guily] Manziba and [Ghampani] Lungu on the other side.

"I've geared up to sell Aubrey because I brought Manziba as I was anticipating that Modiba will be sold back then but the move didn't happen."

In January, United were steadfast as they rejected Sundowns' offer of money plus Lucky Mohomi with Matthews insisting at the time that Modiba was not for sale locally.

Matthews also confirmed that they will entertain good offers for striker Bradley Grobler, who has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

"To be honest, Aubrey Modiba will probably be the player that we are looking to make a big sale with the next window and then, of course, it comes down to Bradley Grobler whether he wants to see it [his career] out at the club or he wants to move," Mathews said.

"At his age right now, he probably has one move left in him and we will have to sit down with him at the end of the season to see what he wants. As I said, we are limited in terms of finances. If there is a big offer we will look at that."