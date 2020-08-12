Minister Motshekga announces dates for matric exams, results

The grade 12 pupils will sit for their final National Senior Certificate examinations from November 5 until December 15.

On Wednesday, the department of basic education announced that a decision was taken by minister Angie Motshekga to administer the May/June 2020 examination concurrently with the October/November 2020 exams.

The department said there are more than 1.1 million candidates who are expected to sit for the 2020 combined matric exam and every registered candidate will receive an admission letter by September, listing all the subjects they have registered for together with the examination centre.