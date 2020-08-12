Minister Motshekga announces dates for matric exams, results
The grade 12 pupils will sit for their final National Senior Certificate examinations from November 5 until December 15.
On Wednesday, the department of basic education announced that a decision was taken by minister Angie Motshekga to administer the May/June 2020 examination concurrently with the October/November 2020 exams.
The department said there are more than 1.1 million candidates who are expected to sit for the 2020 combined matric exam and every registered candidate will receive an admission letter by September, listing all the subjects they have registered for together with the examination centre.
Department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the late commencement of the final grade 12 exams will allow schools and learners adequate time to cover the curriculum and also ensure that ample time is allocated for revision of the syllabus.
“Candidates who have also registered for the October/November 2020 National Senior Certificate examination will be allowed to write this examination. Unfortunately, registration for this examination has closed and no late registration will be entertained,” Mhlanga said.
He said the results for the 2020 grade 12 exams will be released to candidates on February 23 next year.
“Candidates need to be assured that the late release of the results will not jeopardise their admissions to higher education institutions,” Mhlanga said.
