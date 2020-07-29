Unions ask Motshekga on way forward

Five teacher unions met basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Monday night to find out when minister of basic education Angie Motshekga will reveal details about the management of the rest of the academic year.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that pupils will take a four-week break from July 27 to August 24, with the exception of matrics and grade 7s, he indicated that Motshekga would provide details.

Matrics were given a one-week break and grade 7s two weeks.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE yesterday that they were in the process of "looking into the implications of the president's announcement".