Gauteng premier David Makhura orders lifestyle audits on his cabinet

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that the State Security Agency will be doing lifestyle audits on all members of the cabinet in his government.

This comes amid allegations of tender irregularities at the provincial department of health which have implicated MEC Bandile Masuku.

Addressing the media on Friday‚ Makhura said his government had been pondering about the right state institution to choose since he made a public commitment to do lifestyle audits at the start of his second term last year.

“As part of the commitment to clean governance in Gauteng‚ I have also committed in my state of the province address last year‚ that we will do lifestyle audits for all the members of the executive council ... myself and the 10 MECs.

“It took a while to implement this resolution because we were engaging different state institutions to say which one would be able to do that. I am glad to say to you that from next week‚ the State Security Agency will be doing lifestyle audits on me and the 10 MECs in the Gauteng provincial government‚” said Makhura.