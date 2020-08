He said he was hoping the audits would be done between six and eight weeks' time.

Makhura said the move was part of fighting corruption which was meant to ensure that there was no-one in his cabinet who was living beyond their means.

The announcement was part of Makhura's update on his government's fight against corruption after damning revelations about involvement of personal protective equipment tenders at the department of health.

Makhura said for six years‚ his government had applied an open tender system which worked well for his government — until this year.

“The hyenas were at the door‚ the thieves were at the door. Once Covid-19 happened‚ the open tender system was not being implemented‚ the hyenas attacked and they brought great disrepute to our government‚” said Makhura.

He said the current investigation under way at the department of health by the SIU has led to criminal charges being opened against two officials‚ one of which has already quit their job.

Makhura said criminal cases will be opened‚ where there is evidence‚ while the investigations are still ongoing in the department of health.

He said that the head of department at the department of health has also started disciplinary action against the one official who was still employed by the department.

“The SIU is making headway in this investigation concerning Covid-19 procurement in Gauteng ... they have been able to identify that there is a need to open criminal cases based on the evidence of the work which they have done so far‚” said Makhura.

He said that the two officials have allegedly been central to what he called a “large scale grand corruption”.

Makhura said his government does not want to lose more money or more corruption in his government.

He said the SIU would be also pursuing companies implicated in corruption at the department.



