Health department passes buck on 'outrageous markup' for hospital beds

The Gauteng health department has distanced itself from allegations that it bought steel beds at a cost of R13,000 each for the Nasrec field hospital in Johannesburg - when it could have spent R5,000 on each bed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) made the claim in a statement on Wednesday, saying the department paid R13,000 when it could have bought them for less than half of that from other suppliers.

“According to a presentation to the Gauteng legislature’s health committee, 1,000 beds with mattresses were bought for R13m ... I have established that a fair price for this type of bed, together with a mattress, is about R5,000,” said DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom.

“This highlights yet again how the department is being ripped off by a poor and possibly corrupt choice of supplier, probably a middleman with an outrageous markup.