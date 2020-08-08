SA records 9,909 Covid-19 related deaths

SA has recorded 9,909 Covid-19 related fatalities since the first case was detected in the country on March 5.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday evening that the cumulative number of infections had increased to 545,476. There were 305 deaths over the past 24 hours and 7,292 new cases were identified.

The number of recoveries is 394,759, translating to a recovery rate of 72%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,183,658 with 33,851 new tests over the past 24-hour cycle.