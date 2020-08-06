'Do you really need to party?' WHO asks as youth fuel second Covid-19 wave

Young people must curb their party instincts to help prevent new outbreaks of the Covid-19 disease, officials at the World Health Organisation (WHO) pleaded on Wednesday.

Tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, young people in some countries have been contributing to resurgences by gathering again for parties, barbecues and holidays.

Even in Geneva, where the global UN health body is based, cabarets and clubs were closed last week after evidence that nearly half of new cases were coming from there.

"Younger people also need to take on board that they have a responsibility," said WHO emergencies chief and father-of-three Mike Ryan in an online discussion. "Ask yourself the question: do I really need to go to that party?"