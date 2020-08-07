Poor left out in the cold as shanty town is razed by city of Ekurhuleni

About 34 families will spend the second night out in the cold after the City of Ekurhuleni demolished their shacks and even burnt some of them down.



Christina Dhlamini, 52, who lives with her seven children and five grandchildren in Duduza informal settlement in Tembisa, told Sowetan that she moved into the open land next to a stream in the township on March 14 after her partner threw her out from their shack with her children...