Evictions in Cape Town show the city's disregard for economically marginalised

Last Wednesday, acting against explicit lockdown regulations, the City of Cape Town carried out evictions in the Thembeni informal settlement near Empolweni in Khayelitsha.

In carrying out these evictions, Bulelani Qolani was violently dragged from his home and manhandled while naked by the city's law enforcement officers in an attempt to get him out of his home, as they set out to destroy it.

The state, mandated by our lauded constitution, is obligated to treat people with dignity. This is one of the foremost rights a South African has access to. In our country, everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have his or her dignity respected.

More importantly for the City of Cape Town, our constitution sets out that the right to dignity should be protected.

Furthermore, no person should be perceived or treated merely as instruments or objects of the will of others. The officers representing the city disregarded both. Qolani's dignity was not protected and he was treated like an object.

It is not unrealistic for us to expect that the city is cognisant of the rights of people in the carrying out of its duties and ensures that its representatives are made aware of them and carry out their duties in a manner that upholds the dignity of people.

Especially when one considers that this was not the first rodeo between the city and the residents of Thembeni. James Stent in Ground Up writes: "On 11 April, the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers demolished about 30 shacks in Empolweni, and more structures were destroyed in the days that followed.

"These actions were challenged in the Western Cape High Court by the Legal Resources Centre, acting on behalf of those whose shacks were destroyed.