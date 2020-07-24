Zikhona Sodlaka injects life into one woman show

It takes a brave actor who has certain unique qualities to perform a one-person theatre show. The challenge with a one-person show is keeping the audience entertained and commanding the skill to switch between different roles without audiences becoming bored stiff.

However, film and television star Zikhona Sodlaka, who features in her first one-woman theatre show called Lazy Boy, has breathed fresh air into the difficult stage genre.

Lazy Boy can be viewed virtually on Market Theatre's social media pages. It is part of a concept called Ditshomo Story Time Season that was started during the Covid-19 lockdown to allow theatre lovers to enjoy theatre from the comfort of their homes.

The one-hander show does not come as a surprise to those who watched Sodlaka's performance in one of the country's best classic plays Nongongo where she proved she's got the touch on stage. Her superb performance a hard-to-impress theatre director James Ngcobo, who decided to rope her in for Lazy Boy.

The Eastern Cape-born actress said she was intimidated and scared when she was told about the one-woman show. It became worse when she saw the length of the script when it was presented to her.

"James told me about it, but there is this thing about me that I can't say no. And also, when you get the call, you do trust the person who is calling that he knows something that you may not know."

She added: "The important part for me was to make Agnes (her character) alive and present people with something that they know that it does exist. It is one thing to make a fictional story about a fictional world, but to make a fictional story about an existing plot was the part that I had to think about."