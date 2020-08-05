Jennifer Ntlatseng first woman to be appointed Ipid boss

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced that Jennifer Ntlatseng has been appointed the new executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Cele encouraged her to perform the role “without fear or favour”.

“Ipid's role is very important for the SA Police Service (SAPS), and we hope the directorate remains a corrective body and not a punitive one for our members.” Cele said in a statement.

The minister said Ntlatseng, who is the first woman to occupy the position, has more than 20 years of experience in the criminal justice system and community policing sectors.

Ntlatseng said: “I want to steer this ship in the right direction, and at the same time be open and transparent while trying to rebrand Ipid to win back the confidence of the community.”