Namibia to close schools, limit public gatherings as Covid-19 cases surge

Namibian schools will be suspended for the second time in four months next week, while limits on public gatherings will be tightened further to 100 from 250 amid surging cases, President Hage Geingob said.

In a televised speech on Friday, Geingob said the decision to suspend schools from Aug. 4 for 28 days came after considering the risks associated with the spread of the virus.

The measure affects early childhood development, pre-primary, primary and the first two grades of high school.

Namibia has 2,129 confirmed cases and 10 deaths with the country's rate of daily new cases now the fourth highest on the continent following South Africa, Eswatini and Gabon, according to Geingob.

People will also not be allowed to consume alcohol at bars and taverns. They will only be permitted to drink it at home.