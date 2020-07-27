South Africa

Government and opposition must unite to beat Covid-19: Zulu king

By Lwandile Bhengu - 27 July 2020 - 15:39
Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini delivered a live message on Facebook on Monday to mark his 72nd birthday.
Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called for the government and opposition parties to unite against Covid-19. 

The monarch was speaking during a live Facebook broadcast to mark his 72nd birthday on Monday. He had planned to commemorate the day at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, but was forced to make other plans because of lockdown restrictions. 

“I pray for the leaders of this nation and opposition parties to see the need for unity ... We need to agree that if we don’t see eye to eye, we must put our differences aside and deal with them after we beat Covid-19. We need to by all means fight this virus,” said the king. 

He said society needed to embody the spirit of the battle of Isandlwana and put its differences aside to beat the virus.

He also urged the government to involve society in its decision making. 

“Good leaders are those who listen to the people, as opposed to making decisions without listening to people - because this is not a war the government can win alone. The government is seated where they are seated and this virus is spreading to places the government cannot reach fast enough.”

The king showed support for the government’s decision to close schools. He urged children to behave and not bring the virus into their homes.

He also praised health-care workers and their families for the sacrifices they have made.

“I would like to convey a message of support to the brave who have decided to face the bully that is Covid-19 head-on, knowing very well the danger they are in. The brave I am referring to are the health-care workers who are looking after us,” he said.

“Our hospitals are full. We need to protect ourselves and help the government, which is trying to help us, by behaving. The virus is now airborne. There is a lot we can do to help the health system and decrease the big budgets that are being mentioned because of this virus.”

