Government and opposition must unite to beat Covid-19: Zulu king

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has called for the government and opposition parties to unite against Covid-19.

The monarch was speaking during a live Facebook broadcast to mark his 72nd birthday on Monday. He had planned to commemorate the day at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, but was forced to make other plans because of lockdown restrictions.

“I pray for the leaders of this nation and opposition parties to see the need for unity ... We need to agree that if we don’t see eye to eye, we must put our differences aside and deal with them after we beat Covid-19. We need to by all means fight this virus,” said the king.