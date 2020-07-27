Informed social media sensation Oxipinion takes world by storm
She’s smart, informed, passionate and most of all powerful.
Fourteen-year-old social media star Oxipinion has taken the world by storm after a tik tok video of her confronting adults who told her to stop making videos about her opinions on history and politics went viral all over the world. In the video, the 14-year-old confidently shares the books she has read, ranging from Steve Biko’s I write what I like to The World's Most Evil People by Rodney Castleton. The video has garnered two million views.
“So, people say I don’t know what I’m talking about because I’m very young… let's have a history lesson,” she says before laying out all of the books in her collection.
Someone commented “ignorant” on my nieces TikTok and baby girl went off pic.twitter.com/fcFSn4lxYE— A Sunflower 🌻 (@Nkulle_Mac) June 7, 2020
In an interview with SowetanLIVE, she said she was called ignorant after commenting on a story about farmers in South Africa.
She said she had to reply to the comments because she knows that she is well read and not ignorant on the issues facing the world.
“I supported my views with literature I had read,” she said.
Since the video went viral, she has been shown support by the likes of Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson and even getting a follow from pop icon Rihanna. She has 16,700 followers on Instagram, 3,400 subscribers on Youtube and 1,800 followers on tik tok.
“The love and support has been so overwhelming. I got support from Miss Tina, The Shade Room, BET and a follow from Rihanna,” she said excitedly.
She said she started her tik tok account during the lockdown because she was bored and wanted something to do.
Hello Everyone! Welcome back to my channel! Hope you enjoy today's lesson! Connect with me: TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@oxipinion_?lang=en Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oxipinion_/
The grade eight pupil said she wants to be a lawyer in the future and to help people through her profession.
“My future plan is to do law because I want to stop stereotypes about Africa,” said Oxipinion.
Her advice for other young black children across the world is to make sure they are well read.
“As long as you know you have read well you can voice your opinions. At first I was very shy, but I reassure myself that I am powerful. You are the change you want to be in the world,” she said.
Oxipinion said she has been raised by powerful women and they are her role models.“My role models are my mother and my family. I come from humble beginnings and I grew up in a women-orientated family,” she said.
Her mom Snenhlanhla Shabangu said she is proud of her daughter.
“As a parent, it gives me a great pride to see what she has achieved. She understands the principles I have given her and she is disciplined and she knows how to limit her social media use,” she said.
