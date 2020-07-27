Informed social media sensation Oxipinion takes world by storm

In an interview with SowetanLIVE, she said she was called ignorant after commenting on a story about farmers in South Africa.

She said she had to reply to the comments because she knows that she is well read and not ignorant on the issues facing the world.

“I supported my views with literature I had read,” she said.

Since the video went viral, she has been shown support by the likes of Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson and even getting a follow from pop icon Rihanna. She has 16,700 followers on Instagram, 3,400 subscribers on Youtube and 1,800 followers on tik tok.

“The love and support has been so overwhelming. I got support from Miss Tina, The Shade Room, BET and a follow from Rihanna,” she said excitedly.

She said she started her tik tok account during the lockdown because she was bored and wanted something to do.