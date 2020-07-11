Flags to fly at half-mast for Queen Noloyiso

Royal spokesperson Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu said the queen’s funeral would fall in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“We will ensure that the health of all of those who attend will not be compromised,'' said Sigcawu.

According to AmaRharhabe tradition, a successor is named on the day of the funeral.

Sigcawu could not confirm whether this would happen on this occasion.

The queen was also a Zulu princess and sister to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Queen Noloyisa is not the only Eastern Cape royal to have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past few weeks.

Nkosi Sandile Mgudlwa, head of AmaJumba Traditional Council in Ngcobo, also die this week and was buried on Thursday.

Mgudlwa’s family spokesperson, Nkosi Qalavela Mgudlwa, confirmed that he had died of Covid-19.

Qalavele said they had held a private burial in line with Covid-19 regulations on Thursday.

''A funeral service was to be held on Saturday, but we have postponed it indefinitely after Nkosi Sandile’s wife also tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolation.

“Their children were only tested on Thursday and are in quarantine.

“We pray the wife recovers speedily and the children test negative,” said Qalavele.