Hijackers make off with Covid-19 tests

“Yesterday we received reports that a courier vehicle transporting Covid-19 specimens for the NHLS [National Health Laboratory Service] was hijacked in Port Elizabeth and criminals who did this took a white container with the specimens. We condemn this act of criminality, which puts the lives of people at risk,” Mabuyane said.

He said anyone who sees a white cooler box must report to the police.

This is not the first time that there has been a mishap with the test kits.

Last month hundreds of Covid-19 Test kits — all marked as urgent — were found dumped on the side of a national road in the Eastern Cape.

At the time of writing, police had not been able to confirm the incident.

