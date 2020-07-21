Mooi River couple attacked on their farm while eating supper

A Mooi River couple were eating supper on Monday night when three unknown men stormed their farmhouse on the P18 road in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The men demanded cash from Allen and Isla Still.

"They also assaulted a 31-year-old man and took cash as well as a Bluetooth speaker. They fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of house robbery was opened at Mooi River police station," said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

DA agriculture and rural development spokesperson in the province, Christopher Pappas, visited the couple at the Hilton Life Hospital where Allen was being treated for his injuries on Monday night.

"His face was covered in blood when I saw him being wheeled off for scans. He was conscious and did smile when I greeted him. Isla is visibly shaken and in shock," said Pappas.