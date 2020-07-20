SAPS members 'defy' Covid-19 rules

Ten of those dismissed were in the Western Cape, followed by Eastern Cape with five while Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal both had two.

The report was presented before the committee on Tuesday. The steering committee, which also includes unions, monitors all the Covid-19 compliance and decides on what action should be taken on the problems identified.

A total of 52 people have been suspended for contravening Covid-19 regulations. These people work in the police stations across the country.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of people suspended with 11 cases while the lowest provinces were in KZN and Limpopo, which both had two people suspended.

Of the 1,155 police stations in the land, 46 did not have access to adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and sanitisers.

Over 400 had the equipment, but it could only last a period of less than seven days.

A total of 635 police stations had enough PPE to last them more than seven days.