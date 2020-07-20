Matric pupil suspended for assaulting teacher after school closure

A grade 12 pupil has been suspended with immediate effect after a teacher was assaulted at Motswedi Secondary School near Zeerust in the North West as pupils were unhappy about the school's closure as a result of Covid-19 confirmed cases.The the pupil's fellow classmates will face disciplinary action.

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the incident happened on Thursday within the school premises.

"On the day of the incident sub-district officials and the school management assembled learners at the school to address them of the temporary school closure due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 amongst the teachers. "After the meeting some of the learners were unhappy about the decision of closing the school and were seen arguing and assaulting a teacher. One of the learners was seen headbutting the teacher whilst others were insulting him," Malindi said.

He said some of the pupils recorded a video of this atrocious behaviour that went viral on social media pages.