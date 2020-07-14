Apology : 'Estate Agency Affairs board CEO wants former member declared 'a delinquent director'

On 28 March 2020, Sowetan published an article with a headline: "Estate Agency Affairs board CEO wants former member declared 'a delinquent director' ", which was angled on the agency's CEO Mamodupi Mohlala's threat to go to court to have the agency's former chairperson of the audit and risk committee (ARC), Sedzani Mudau, declared a "delinquent director".

We apologise and retract the article.

In the article we referred to Ms Mudau as a former board member while in fact she was the independent member and chairperson of the ARC. The error was introduced during the editing process. As she was not a director at the EAAB she could not possibly be declared a "delinquent director" as claimed.