South Africa

Another day with no power as Eskom says stage 2 load-shedding on Monday

By Staff Reporter - 13 July 2020 - 08:14
Eskom announced on Sunday that load-shedding would continue on Monday.
Eskom announced on Sunday that load-shedding would continue on Monday.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

SA will suffer another day of rotational power cuts, after Eskom said on Sunday night that stage 2 load-shedding would continue on Monday morning.

In a statement, the power utility said it was unable to get its power generation units back up and running after breakdowns last week.

This means stage 2 load-shedding was needed from 9am to 10pm on Monday - with Sunday's power cuts to end at 10pm.

“Implementing load-shedding tomorrow [Monday] is also necessary to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the week,” the statement said.

Eskom said it would experience energy supply constraints in the week, noting that demand was increasing due to cold weather.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X