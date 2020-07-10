Tshwane announces load-shedding from 12 noon

Five generation units were taken off the grid, significantly raising the possible need for load-shedding, Eskom said.

“Should the need arise, load-shedding could be implemented to protect the integrity of the system. If this is the case, there is a risk of load-shedding between 4pm and 10pm.”

Two units at the Amot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majubawere were taken off the grid. The delayed return to service of a generation unit at the Duvha power station has also added significant pressure to the generation system.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend.

“We request the public to reduce electricity usage between 4pm and 10pm to assist us in preventing the need for load-shedding. Over the past two evenings the help of the public assisted us in avoiding the need for load-shedding. With your help Eskom can again pull through without load-shedding,” the utility said.

-TimesLIVE