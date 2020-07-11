Eskom resumes stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom resumed stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Saturday. The rotational power cuts are expected to continue until 10pm.

The power utility said on Friday night that even though some generation units were expected to return to service overnight, it was necessary to continue with load-shedding to replenish emergency generation reserves to prepare for the coming week.

“Due to the much colder weather, demand for electricity has also risen significantly,” it said.

Eskom implemented stage 2 load-shedding at noon on Friday due to an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3,000MW of capacity, but suspended the rotational power cuts at 10pm