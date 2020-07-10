Eskom warns load-shedding can be implemented at any time

Eskom on Friday morning warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of the day.

The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said nothing was “guaranteed” when it came to the power stations.

“For the past two days we have just been scraping through not having to implement load-shedding,” he told eNCA on Friday morning.

Mantshantsha said they were expecting three units to return during the day on Friday.