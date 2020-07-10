South Africa

Eskom warns load-shedding can be implemented at any time

By Iavan Pijoos - 10 July 2020 - 07:48
Eskom said three units were expected to return to service during the course of Friday.
Image: Eskom

Eskom on Friday morning warned that load-shedding could be implemented at any time during the course of the day.

The power utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said nothing was “guaranteed” when it came to the power stations.

“For the past two days we have just been scraping through not having to implement load-shedding,” he told eNCA on Friday morning.

Mantshantsha said they were expecting three units to return during the day on Friday.

“Load-shedding could be implemented at short notice any time during the course of the day. We are hard at work to avoid that and evening peak load-shedding.”

Eskom implemented load reduction in several areas on Thursday, which Mantshantsha said was meant to protect the equipment. 

However, he said load reduction does not get implemented once load-shedding has been declared.

“In the absence of load-shedding we will continue to implement load reduction in the high density residential areas of Gauteng to prevent equipment from exploding and overloading.”

