We've avoided load-shedding for Thursday, says Eskom

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it had avoided the need for load-shedding due to low energy demand.

Eskom announced earlier in the day that its system was severely constrained as a result of faults at some of the utility's generation units.

“One generation unit at the Tutuka power station tripped, while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo. The return to service of a generation unit each at Duvha and Kendal power stations have been delayed,” said the utility.

“All of these have added significant pressure to the generation system.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom's ability to supply the county through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm.”

But due to public co-operation, load-shedding has been avoided.

“Eskom would like to thank the people for responding positively and reducing the demand for electricity. Thank you, South Africa,” the parastatal tweeted.