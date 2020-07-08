'Thugs demanding removal contract' stop families moving to new homes

Thugs demanding work prevented 56 people from a Cape Town informal settlement moving to new homes, the Western Cape government said on Wednesday.

Human settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said the people due to move from Joe Slovo, in Langa, to Forest Village in Eerste River included disabled and elderly people.

The move was halted by "a small group of unruly Joe Slovo community members" who demanded the transport contract for the removals, he said.

"Although the appointed contractor offered them job opportunities as labourers, they rejected it and insisted that the entire contract, which includes the provision of vehicles and transporting the beneficiaries, become theirs," said Simmers.

"Furthermore, and in the presence of the police, they threatened to stone and set on fire any removal trucks that entered the area.