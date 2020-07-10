South Africa

KZN primary school principal dies after gunmen unleash hail of bullets

10 July 2020 - 19:44
A school principal died after being shot on Friday afternoon.
A KwaZulu-Natal school principal was killed by a hail of bullets just a kilometre away from his school.

The provincial education department said it was shocked by the senseless killing.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the incident happened at KwaMashu J section outside Sibonise Primary School.

"It is alleged that the late principal a Mr ML Madonsela was shot at by a hail of bullets on Friday afternoon around 1pm just one kilometre from the school by unknown gunmen and the motive for killing is also not known at this point .

"We are calling on anyone that may have information to contact the local police station," Mahlambi said.

KZN MEC Kwazi Mshengu said it was very disheartening to be faced with such an incident just when they were still grappling with the COVID-19 and have just reopened the schools.

"We are working with police to bring the perpetrators to book. We call for calm at this point in time and allow the police to do their work. We will send our psychological services unit to the school on Monday. As the department we would like to pass our condolences to the bereaved family," Mshengu said.

