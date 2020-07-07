'Discontinue 2020 academic year': survey of parents and pupils

Having lost a significant portion of the school year to the lockdown, many parents and pupils believe the school year should be repeated in 2021.

This is according to an Ask Afrika survey. The market research company conducted a survey to track and assess public confidence in political leaders during Covid-19.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was rated low by participants in terms of their confidence levels, particularly around the on-again-off-again reopening of schools.

“In week 13, results show that minister Motshekga’s trust levels are at 48%, lower than others in the core group of Covid-19 ministers measured. Only 54% of South Africans who participated in the research agreed that she is authentic, transparent and rigorous in her dealings with the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s education system.

“Most parents support the gradual phasing in of certain school grades, agreeing this is the best way to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Concerns about the reopening of schools increased during advanced level 3,” the survey found.