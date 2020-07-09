South Africa

Two young KZN boys die after being buried alive in sand

By Lwandile Bhengu - 09 July 2020 - 15:44
The two boys are believed to have been buried alive while helping a man dig for building sand.
Image: Supplied

Two boys died in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, on Thursday after they were buried alive while digging for sand. 

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, paramedics were called to the scene on Thursday where the boys, aged 12 and nine, had been helping a man dig for building sand. The man left with a load of sand and when he returned noticed that the sand had collapsed.

“The man started to dig and came across a body and contacted authorities. On arrival of IPSS paramedics, they found that both boys showed no signs of life and were declared dead on scene,” said IPSS.

Police are on scene. 

Poisoned KZN boys on road to recovery, says mom

A KwaZulu-Natal mother said her two sons are on the road to recovery after their father allegedly poisoned them and himself on Monday.
News
1 day ago

