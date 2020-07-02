South Africa

Son jailed for life for raping mother

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 July 2020 - 13:30
The Clocolan high court sentenced the man to a further four months for common assault.
The Clocolan high court sentenced the man to a further four months for common assault.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his mother in Clocolan in the Free State.

The Clocolan high court sentenced the man to a further four months for common assault.

On June 3 2018, the son arrived at their home under the influence of drugs, said police.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mabambo said he woke his mother up and assaulted her.

“As a result the mother sustained bruises all over her body. The accused alleged that his mother was possessed with demons.  

“After the assault he raped her. Her screams were heard by neighbours who came to her rescue and found the accused busy raping his mother.”

Father arrested for allegedly raping his 20-month-old daughter

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for raping his 20-month-old daughter.
News
1 week ago

Two life terms for Cape Town pastor who raped disabled girl

Learner transport driver Luvuyo Gerald Hendricks was on Wednesday given two life sentences in the Wynberg magistrate's court for two counts of raping ...
News
20 hours ago

Teen charged with murder to hear decision on bail today

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering Soweto teen Siphiwe Sibeko is expected to hear his fate on a bail application today.
News
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X