WATCH | Durban teen takes a dip in the sea to avoid arrest during GBV protest

A Durban teenager ran into the ocean during a gender-based violence (GBV) protest in an attempt to flee police who fired stun grenades and arrested protesters at the beachfront on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Julian Glenister told TimesLIVE on Monday that he was reluctant to give details about the incident.

“I am not too comfortable about talking about it. My adrenaline was pumping and everything happened so fast,” he said.

In a video shared on social media, the teen can be seen sitting on the promenade in protest before being approached by police in an attempt to either remove him from the area or arrest him.

Seconds later, he jumps up and runs towards the ocean - with police giving chase. Lifeguards were called to the scene to get him out of the water.