Bapedi king Thulare scores new court victory over KK

The newly inaugurated king of Bapedi, Thulare Victor Thulare III, has claimed another victory after the high court in Polokwane ordered his uncle to step down and hand over the kingship.

Thulare, in his personal capacity, approached the high court in Polokwane on an urgent basis to interdict his uncle and outgoing king, Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune (also known as KK), from inaugurating his own son Sekwati as the new Bapedi king.

On March 25, President Cyril Ramaphosa has already signed a recognition certificate to Thulare as the Bapedi kingdom's leader.

However, long-standing acting king Sekhukhune and his supporters have been refusing to recognise him. In his ruling on Friday, Judge Ephraim Makgoba ordered Sekhukhune to step down as the acting kgoshikgolo (acting king) of the Bapedi in so far as he has until now has claimed still to occupy that position.

"He (Sekhukhune) should stop claiming that his son, is the rightful king-to-be of the Bapedi nation. Stop to claim or associate himself with claims that his son will be enthroned as Kgoshikgolo of the Bapedi nation on 15 August 2020, or whenever or whatsoever," ordered Makgoba.

Sekhukhune spokesperson Makotanyane Morwamoche said they received the judgment on Saturday and "we will be meeting on Monday to study it".

Makgoba further ordered Sekhukhune to stop encouraging anyone to collect money from members of the Bapedi nation for any function to enthrone his son as kgoshikgolo.