George Maluleka decides not to extend stay at Kaizer Chiefs for the remainder of the season

Bafana Bafana midfielder George Maluleka has decided not to renew his contract with Kaizer Chiefs for the remainder of the season.

This development paves the way for Maluleka to join Mamelodi Sundowns where he is believed to have signed a pre-contract earlier in the year when he reached the last six months of his contract at Naturena.

“George Maluleka's contract has expired and he opted not to renew it as previously stated. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours‚” said Chiefs on their Twitter account.

Sundowns are yet to confirm that Maluleka has signed with them and this means he will miss the remainder of the current season as he can only play for another side in the next campaign.

In other transfer news at the Chiefs camp‚ the contracts of defender Kabelo Mahlasela and midfielder Joseph Molangoane have expired and the club will not renew their deals.

Chiefs announced on Monday that midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase and defender Philani Zulu signed one-year extensions to their contracts as coach Ernst Middendorp continues with planning for next season.