Serve and protect your hair during the harsh winter months

Previously designated as a quick overnight styling solution for low maintenance hair in the morning, the twist and wrap has now become the star of the show.Use this method as part of adeep treatment as follows:

● Wash your hair with a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo that will not strip your hair of moisture and prevent frizz and split ends.

● Section the hair into four parts for manageability and apply a deep conditioning mask that contains natural,super nourishing oils such as coconut oil, jojoba oil,olive or avocado oil.

● After applying the maskon the entire head, split each section into two and working from the roots to the ends, gently twist the two parts to create a coiled piece that resembles a koeksister.

● Once you have twisted the whole head,cover with a shower cap or cling wrap and wrap the hair with a scarf.

Leave on overnight, and rinse out with your next shower.

● If you wish to wear your hair like this for longer, apply a leave-in conditioner after rinsing out the mask before twisting hair.