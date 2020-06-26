8 things you MUST do to stay safe when you return to the beauty salon

You might not even get to have that long overdue catch-up with your much-missed beauty pro. Some establishments are keeping talking to a minimum, ensuring each customer’s time in the salon is as short and sweet as possible to lessen everyone’s risk of infection.

While much has been said about the strict health and safety protocols salons, barbers and beauty parlours will have to follow to reopen, you’ll also have to play your part to help keep the pandemic under control.

Here are eight things you’ll need to do:

1. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS

It’s important to ask all the relevant questions before making an appointment to ensure that the establishment you choose is safe. Think:

How are your disinfecting your tools and equipment?;

Will my therapist be wearing a mask AND a face shield during my facial? Regulations state they should wear both when doing a treatment that involve close facial contact, like make-up applications and even massages; and

Are you keeping a registry of all your clients including ‘walk-ins’? This is important so that if a Covid-19 case occurs, anyone who has been in contact with the infected person can be traced and tested.

2. D ON’T JUST WALK IN, MAKE A BOOKING

To avoid disappointment, and to help the salon manage their customer numbers for social distancing purposes, be sure to call ahead and book an appointment. Ensure that you keep it and if you can’t make it cancel it well in advance.

3. A LLOW MORE TIME FOR YOUR TREATMENTS

If you’re a woman on the go who used to opt to have multiple beauty treatments done simultaneously to maximise your time, you’re going to be disappointed: the regulations prohibit this practice as it doesn’t allow for proper social distancing between customers and salon staff.