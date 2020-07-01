Mom of six-year-old found dead in cane field not coping, lawyer tells court

After a month of being detained for the alleged murder of her six-year-old daughter, the mental condition of a KwaZulu-Natal mother is said to have deteriorated.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, mother of slain Alexia, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Wednesday. The court heard that Nyamadzawo would undergo mental observation at Fort Napier psychiatric hospital on August 25.

Nyamadzawo was arrested after Alexia’s body was discovered hidden in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, outside Glendale, north of Durban, on June 2.

Nyamadzawo's attorney Rakesh Maharaj told journalists that his client was unstable and on medication.