Case of KZN mom accused of murdering six-year-old daughter postponed

The office of the KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions is to determine whether the criminal capacity of Fungai Nyamadzawo — accused of the kidnapping and murder of her six-year-old daughter Alexia — will need to be assessed.

The 42-year-old mother, also accused of defeating the ends of justice after she allegedly told police that her daughter had been snatched from the back seat of her car while she was driving in the area with her two children, briefly appeared in the Umhlali magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Sanesh Rambaran said he had received medical records in respect of Nyamadzawo, whose mental state had been brought into question by her attorney Rakesh Maharaj during her previous appearance.